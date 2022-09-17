Zano Price Reaches $0.45 (ZANO)

Zano (ZANO) traded up 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on September 16th. Zano has a total market capitalization of $5.07 million and $57,956.00 worth of Zano was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Zano has traded down 5% against the U.S. dollar. One Zano coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.45 or 0.00002257 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Zano alerts:

Unitech (UTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00004552 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54.01 or 0.00272596 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $25.85 or 0.00130449 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005112 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.63 or 0.00048611 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.73 or 0.00062490 BTC.

EverGrow (EGC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Paycoin (PCI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001552 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0982 or 0.00000496 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zano Coin Profile

ZANO is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the ProgPowZ hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 8th, 2019. Zano’s total supply is 13,373,200 coins and its circulating supply is 11,343,700 coins. Zano’s official Twitter account is @zano_project and its Facebook page is accessible here. Zano’s official website is zano.org. The Reddit community for Zano is https://reddit.com/r/zano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Zano

According to CryptoCompare, “Zano project is a development of a stable and secure coin, designed to use in e-commerce. The technology behind our blockchain provides reliability, security, and flexibility, making it a perfect option for P2P and e-commerce transactions.Zano is built on a foundation of performance and stability. The network is powered by key code design features like forwarding and backward compatibility, component-based modular structure, and asynchronous core architecture.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zano directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zano should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Zano using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Zano Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Zano and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.