ZClassic (ZCL) Price Hits $0.0290

ZClassic (ZCL) traded down 1.6% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on September 17th. One ZClassic coin can currently be bought for $0.0290 or 0.00000145 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, ZClassic has traded 5.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. ZClassic has a total market cap of $269,487.27 and $10.00 worth of ZClassic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get ZClassic alerts:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $58.39 or 0.00291788 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $23.08 or 0.00115350 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $14.77 or 0.00073826 BTC.

Beam (BEAM) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00001045 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00002999 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded up 13.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

TENT (TENT) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0421 or 0.00000210 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded up 14.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0524 or 0.00000262 BTC.

Bit Hotel (BTH) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0062 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000043 BTC.

About ZClassic

ZClassic (CRYPTO:ZCL) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. ZClassic’s total supply is 9,287,024 coins. The official website for ZClassic is zclassic-ce.com. ZClassic’s official Twitter account is @zclassiccoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for ZClassic is t.me/ZclassicCE_Announcement. The Reddit community for ZClassic is /r/ZClassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling ZClassic

According to CryptoCompare, “ZClassic is a cryptocurrency forked from Zcash. It has the exact same features as ZEC, including its private transactions protected by zero knowledge proofs and its Equihash Proof of Stake mining, but with no founder's reward. This founder's reward is currently deducted from mined zcash blocks (20% of all block rewards during the first four years of mining which will amount to 10% of the total zcash supply). By removing this founder's reward ZClassic wants to make mining fair for everyone involved.Block explorer data from https://classic.zcha.in/”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZClassic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZClassic should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ZClassic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ZClassic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ZClassic and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.