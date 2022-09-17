ZCore 24 Hour Volume Reaches $61.00 (ZCR)

ZCore (ZCR) traded 1.7% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on September 17th. One ZCore coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0040 or 0.00000020 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. ZCore has a market capitalization of $50,397.56 and $61.00 worth of ZCore was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, ZCore has traded 2% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002338 BTC.

Lobstex (LOBS) traded up 142.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0298 or 0.00000094 BTC.

Crypto Sports (CSPN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000473 BTC.

Rapids (RPD) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0069 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Crypto Sports Network (CSPN) traded down 20.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000118 BTC.

Digiwage (WAGE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Nyerium (NYEX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Gossip Coin (GOSS) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Streamit Coin (STREAM) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kalkulus (KLKS) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ZCore is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. ZCore’s total supply is 12,505,925 coins. The Reddit community for ZCore is https://reddit.com/r/ZCore and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ZCore’s official Twitter account is @ZCoreCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here. ZCore’s official website is zcore.cash.

According to CryptoCompare, “ZCore was born out of a desire to create a cryptocurrency that is truly accessible to everyone and revolutionize the cryptocurrency market. We believe that a truly useful currency is one that is easily used by anyone.ZCore (ZCR) is 100% open source, with PoS (Proof-of-Stake) mining based on the Quark algorithm and maximum supply of 18 million coins. Structured in a robust network with Masternodes and reward of 6.5 ZCR per block every 60 seconds.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZCore directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZCore should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ZCore using one of the exchanges listed above.

