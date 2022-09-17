Zentek (CVE:ZEN) Shares Pass Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $2.86

Zentek Ltd. (CVE:ZEN – Get Rating) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$2.86 and traded as low as C$2.49. Zentek shares last traded at C$2.52, with a volume of 35,494 shares traded.

Zentek Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 6.39, a current ratio of 7.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.37. The firm has a market capitalization of C$258.34 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.89. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$2.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$2.85.

Zentek (CVE:ZEN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 5th. The mining company reported C($0.05) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$48.11 million for the quarter. Analysts anticipate that Zentek Ltd. will post -0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Zentek

Zentek Ltd. engages in the research and development of graphene and related nanomaterials in Canada. It owns 100% interest in the Albany Graphite project located in Northern Ontario, Canada. The company develops graphene-based antimicrobial coating under the ZenGUARD brand, surgical masks, HVAC filters, personal protective equipment, rapid detection point of care diagnostics tests, and pharmaceutical products based on graphene-based compound.

