Zepp Health Co. (NYSE:ZEPP) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Zepp Health Co. (NYSE:ZEPP – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 248,800 shares, a decrease of 18.5% from the August 15th total of 305,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 90,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.8 days. Approximately 0.8% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of Zepp Health from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, June 13th.

Get Zepp Health alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Zepp Health

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Zepp Health in the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Zepp Health during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft purchased a new position in shares of Zepp Health during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Zepp Health during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, DGS Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zepp Health during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.96% of the company’s stock.

Zepp Health Price Performance

NYSE:ZEPP traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $1.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 78,124 shares, compared to its average volume of 137,833. Zepp Health has a fifty-two week low of $1.67 and a fifty-two week high of $9.73. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1.87 and its 200-day moving average is $2.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

Zepp Health (NYSE:ZEPP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 25th. The company reported ($1.54) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.32) by ($0.22). Zepp Health had a negative return on equity of 3.75% and a negative net margin of 2.09%.

About Zepp Health

(Get Rating)

Zepp Health Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells smart wearable technological devices in the People's Republic of China. It operates through two segments, Xiaomi Wearable Products, and Self-Branded Products and Others. The company offers smart bands, watches, and scales; and smart hearable products, home treadmill, sportswear, home appliances, and smart watch accessories under the Xiaomi and Amazfit brands.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Zepp Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zepp Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.