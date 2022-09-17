ZoidPay (ZPAY) Price Reaches $0.12 on Exchanges

ZoidPay (ZPAY) traded up 3.1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on September 17th. One ZoidPay coin can now be bought for approximately $0.12 or 0.00000590 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. ZoidPay has a market capitalization of $38.71 million and $21,032.00 worth of ZoidPay was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, ZoidPay has traded down 2.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About ZoidPay

ZoidPay’s launch date was October 4th, 2019. ZoidPay’s total supply is 700,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 326,140,476 coins. ZoidPay’s official Twitter account is @ZoidPay. ZoidPay’s official website is zoidpay.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “ZoidPay is a tech company that provides custom-made blockchain payment solutions for companies and individuals alike. Since its incorporation in 2018, it has been solely focused on developing products and constantly growing its team.ZPAY is ZoidPay's native token that fuels the core of the ZoidPay marketplace ecosystem economy ( based on Tomo Chain).”

