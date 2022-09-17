Zoracles Trading 30% Lower Over Last 7 Days (ZORA)

Zoracles (ZORA) traded up 2.3% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on September 17th. Zoracles has a market cap of $310,475.14 and approximately $9,012.00 worth of Zoracles was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Zoracles coin can currently be purchased for $56.83 or 0.00286207 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Zoracles has traded down 30% against the US dollar.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 334.8% against the dollar and now trades at $20,134.53 or 1.01397302 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.14 or 0.00101429 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005036 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005037 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002380 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $165.59 or 0.00833913 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Zoracles launched on November 19th, 2020. Zoracles’ total supply is 10,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,463 coins. The official website for Zoracles is zoracles.com. Zoracles’ official message board is zoracles.medium.com. The Reddit community for Zoracles is https://reddit.com/r/Zoracles and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Zoracles’ official Twitter account is @z0racles and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Zoracles was designed to provide confidential data to smart contracts. It has developed an oracle solution by randomizing the sources of information and cryptographically constructing proving schemes and verifications for private data delivery.”

