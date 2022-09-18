1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLWS) Short Interest Update

1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLWS – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,380,000 shares, a decline of 12.5% from the August 15th total of 2,720,000 shares. Currently, 8.4% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 650,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.7 days.

1-800-FLOWERS.COM Price Performance

Shares of FLWS opened at $6.10 on Friday. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM has a 1-year low of $5.95 and a 1-year high of $35.72. The stock has a market cap of $393.82 million, a PE ratio of 13.86 and a beta of 1.60. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 0.63.

1-800-FLOWERS.COM (NASDAQ:FLWS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 1st. The specialty retailer reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $485.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $486.81 million. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM had a net margin of 1.34% and a return on equity of 6.21%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.20 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that 1-800-FLOWERS.COM will post 0.45 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on FLWS shares. Benchmark reduced their target price on shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM from $17.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. DA Davidson reduced their target price on shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM from $9.25 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. Craig Hallum dropped their price target on shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM to $8.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. StockNews.com cut shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. Finally, Noble Financial dropped their price target on shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM to $13.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, 1-800-FLOWERS.COM has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.25.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FLWS. Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its holdings in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 222.0% during the 2nd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 2,866 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,976 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 3,450.7% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,326 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 5,176 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM during the 1st quarter worth approximately $56,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.61% of the company’s stock.

1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides gifts for various occasions in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Consumer Floral & Gifts, Gourmet Foods & Gift Baskets, and BloomNet. The company offers a range of products, including fresh-cut flowers, floral and fruit arrangements, plants, personalized products, dipped berries, popcorns, gourmet foods and gift baskets, cookies, chocolates, candies, wines, and gift-quality fruits.

