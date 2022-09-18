104,088 Shares in Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC) Bought by Foresight Capital Management Advisors Inc.

Foresight Capital Management Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 104,088 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,404,000. Hercules Capital makes up about 2.1% of Foresight Capital Management Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Hercules Capital in the first quarter valued at $55,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Hercules Capital in the first quarter valued at $57,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of Hercules Capital in the first quarter valued at $59,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Hercules Capital in the fourth quarter valued at $71,000. Finally, Tcwp LLC bought a new position in shares of Hercules Capital in the first quarter valued at $93,000. 23.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Hercules Capital Stock Performance

NYSE HTGC traded down $0.30 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $13.67. 831,104 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 791,059. Hercules Capital, Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.61 and a 1 year high of $19.09. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.50. The company has a quick ratio of 3.84, a current ratio of 3.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 124.28 and a beta of 1.37.

Hercules Capital Increases Dividend

Hercules Capital ( NYSE:HTGC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.01). Hercules Capital had a return on equity of 11.63% and a net margin of 4.86%. The company had revenue of $72.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72.41 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.32 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Hercules Capital, Inc. will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 9th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 14.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 8th. This is a positive change from Hercules Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. Hercules Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 1,272.84%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have weighed in on HTGC shares. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Hercules Capital from $18.50 to $15.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Hercules Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, June 20th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Hercules Capital from a “b” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, July 11th. JMP Securities lowered their target price on shares of Hercules Capital from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Hercules Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $18.00 to $15.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.38.

About Hercules Capital

(Get Rating)

Hercules Capital, Inc is a business development company. The firm specializing in providing venture debt, debt, senior secured loans, and growth capital to privately held venture capital-backed companies at all stages of development from startups, to expansion stage including select publicly listed companies and select special opportunity lower middle market companies that require additional capital to fund acquisitions, recapitalizations and refinancing and established-stage companies.

Further Reading

