10,629 Shares in Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate 1-5 Year Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GSIG) Purchased by Stone Asset Management Inc.

Stone Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate 1-5 Year Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GSIG – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 10,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $495,000. Stone Asset Management Inc. owned 2.66% of Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate 1-5 Year Bond ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate 1-5 Year Bond ETF by 589.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 46,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,212,000 after purchasing an additional 39,711 shares during the period.

Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate 1-5 Year Bond ETF Stock Performance

GSIG stock opened at $46.06 on Friday. Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate 1-5 Year Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $45.87 and a fifty-two week high of $50.26. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $46.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.92.

