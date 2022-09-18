13,454 Shares in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV) Purchased by Cooper Financial Group

Cooper Financial Group acquired a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 13,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,045,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gradient Investments LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 424.9% in the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 1,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after acquiring an additional 1,487 shares during the last quarter. Soundmark Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 28.0% in the 2nd quarter. Soundmark Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,684,000 after purchasing an additional 4,739 shares during the period. Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc. now owns 30,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,365,000 after purchasing an additional 941 shares during the period. Eclectic Associates Inc. ADV boosted its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 16.0% in the 2nd quarter. Eclectic Associates Inc. ADV now owns 22,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,709,000 after purchasing an additional 3,037 shares during the period. Finally, Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 41.2% in the 2nd quarter. Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 65,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,060,000 after purchasing an additional 19,020 shares during the period.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

NYSEARCA BIV traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $75.60. The company had a trading volume of 1,023,437 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,237,749. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $75.19 and a 52 week high of $90.65. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $77.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $78.89.

About Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

