298,216 Shares in Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGXU) Acquired by Procyon Advisors LLC

Procyon Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGXU – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 298,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,158,000. Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF comprises 1.4% of Procyon Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Procyon Advisors LLC owned about 2.31% of Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CGXU. Capital Planning LLC bought a new stake in Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,098,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $209,000. Key Financial Inc bought a new stake in Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,170,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new stake in Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $281,000.

Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF Trading Down 1.0 %

NYSEARCA:CGXU traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $20.13. The company had a trading volume of 529,880 shares, compared to its average volume of 282,176. Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $19.73 and a 52 week high of $25.37. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $21.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.01.

