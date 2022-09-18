4,923 Shares in DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH) Purchased by Carmel Capital Partners LLC

Carmel Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 4,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $316,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DoorDash in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of DoorDash by 608.1% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 439 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in DoorDash in the fourth quarter worth $70,000. UMB Bank N A MO increased its position in DoorDash by 68.3% in the first quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 680 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in DoorDash by 16,080.0% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 809 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 804 shares during the last quarter. 80.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, COO Christopher D. Payne sold 16,443 shares of DoorDash stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.83, for a total value of $1,049,556.69. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 370,890 shares in the company, valued at $23,673,908.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CFO Prabir Adarkar sold 62,051 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.76, for a total value of $3,956,371.76. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 787,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,187,281.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Christopher D. Payne sold 16,443 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.83, for a total value of $1,049,556.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 370,890 shares in the company, valued at $23,673,908.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 131,034 shares of company stock valued at $8,462,412 over the last quarter. Insiders own 15.54% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DoorDash Stock Down 8.2 %

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on DASH shares. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of DoorDash from $200.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of DoorDash in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $67.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of DoorDash from $118.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of DoorDash from $98.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Raymond James initiated coverage on DoorDash in a research report on Monday, June 6th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $131.70.

Shares of NYSE:DASH traded down $5.28 on Friday, reaching $59.13. The company had a trading volume of 11,409,291 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,928,286. DoorDash, Inc. has a twelve month low of $56.60 and a twelve month high of $257.25. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $68.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $78.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -30.32 and a beta of 1.24.

DoorDash (NYSE:DASH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.72) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by ($0.33). DoorDash had a negative return on equity of 12.82% and a negative net margin of 12.16%. The company had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.52 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.30) EPS. DoorDash’s quarterly revenue was up 30.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that DoorDash, Inc. will post -2.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DoorDash Company Profile

(Get Rating)

DoorDash, Inc operates a logistics platform that connects merchants, consumers, and dashers in the United States and internationally. It operates DoorDash marketplace, which provides an array of services that enable merchants to solve mission-critical challenges, such as customer acquisition, delivery, insights and analytics, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support; and offers DoorDash Drive, a white-label logistics service; DoorDash Storefront that enables merchants to offer consumers on-demand access to e-commerce.

