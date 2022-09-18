5,863 Shares in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY) Bought by Greenspring Advisors LLC

Greenspring Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 5,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $486,000.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SHY. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. abrdn plc purchased a new position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $10,822,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 38.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 181,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,524,000 after purchasing an additional 50,532 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 813,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,561,000 after purchasing an additional 43,912 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $7,870,000.
iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Trading Up 0.0 %
Shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF stock traded up $0.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $81.67. 4,366,214 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,867,161. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $81.59 and a 52-week high of $86.24. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $82.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $82.92.
iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY)
- 3 Banks Worth Considering For Q4
- Stock Market: 3 Islands Of Strength In A Sea Of Red
- Is There a Cure for What is Ailing Teladoc Stock?
- No One Told These 3 Stocks It’s a Down Week
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 9/12 – 9/16
Receive News & Ratings for iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.