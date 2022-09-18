68,599 Shares in Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) Acquired by Paradiem LLC

Paradiem LLC purchased a new position in shares of Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 68,599 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,271,000. Paradiem LLC owned about 0.06% of Commercial Metals at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Commercial Metals by 1.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,226,374 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $550,481,000 after purchasing an additional 142,062 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Commercial Metals by 22.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,494,116 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $312,971,000 after purchasing an additional 1,367,997 shares in the last quarter. Berkley W R Corp increased its stake in Commercial Metals by 2.9% in the first quarter. Berkley W R Corp now owns 2,507,504 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $104,362,000 after purchasing an additional 70,000 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Commercial Metals by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,191,476 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $79,528,000 after purchasing an additional 78,852 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fairholme Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Commercial Metals by 17.1% in the first quarter. Fairholme Capital Management LLC now owns 2,074,400 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $86,337,000 after purchasing an additional 302,900 shares in the last quarter. 85.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Commercial Metals stock traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $37.59. 2,170,733 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 785,972. The company has a market cap of $4.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Commercial Metals has a twelve month low of $28.76 and a twelve month high of $46.68. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $39.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.43.

Commercial Metals ( NYSE:CMC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, June 16th. The basic materials company reported $2.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.52. Commercial Metals had a net margin of 12.66% and a return on equity of 31.92%. The business had revenue of $2.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.36 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.04 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Commercial Metals will post 7.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Commercial Metals news, SVP Ty L. Garrison sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.28, for a total transaction of $785,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 114,609 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,501,841.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

CMC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Commercial Metals from $42.00 to $38.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. StockNews.com cut shares of Commercial Metals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 20th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Commercial Metals to $42.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Commercial Metals from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 17th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Commercial Metals from $49.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.78.

Commercial Metals Company manufactures, recycles, and fabricates steel and metal products, and related materials and services in the United States, Poland, China, and internationally. The company processes and sells ferrous and nonferrous scrap metals to steel mills and foundries, aluminum sheet and ingot manufacturers, brass and bronze ingot makers, copper refineries and mills, secondary lead smelters, specialty steel mills, high temperature alloy manufacturers, and other consumers.

