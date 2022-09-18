8,296 Shares in General Electric (NYSE:GE) Purchased by Stonehearth Capital Management LLC

Stonehearth Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 8,296 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $525,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in GE. Strategic Financial Services Inc grew its stake in shares of General Electric by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Strategic Financial Services Inc now owns 3,810 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $360,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV grew its stake in shares of General Electric by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV now owns 13,373 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,191,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management grew its stake in shares of General Electric by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 6,864 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $628,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Woodstock Corp grew its stake in shares of General Electric by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Woodstock Corp now owns 20,295 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,857,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in shares of General Electric by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 8,679 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $794,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. 67.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on General Electric from $86.00 to $84.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on General Electric from $90.00 to $88.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Barclays reduced their price objective on General Electric from $96.00 to $81.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on General Electric in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on General Electric to $73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, General Electric presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $99.15.

Shares of NYSE GE opened at $66.39 on Friday. General Electric has a 1-year low of $59.93 and a 1-year high of $116.17. The business has a 50-day moving average of $72.59 and a 200-day moving average of $77.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The conglomerate reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.40. General Electric had a positive return on equity of 7.50% and a negative net margin of 5.94%. The company had revenue of $18.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.90 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.40 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that General Electric will post 2.74 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 27th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 26th. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -7.55%.

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through four segments: Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, and Healthcare segments. The Power segment offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

