8X8 PROTOCOL Price Down 31.4% Over Last Week (EXE)

8X8 PROTOCOL (EXE) traded 10.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on September 18th. One 8X8 PROTOCOL coin can now be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. 8X8 PROTOCOL has a market capitalization of $15,964.91 and approximately $10.00 worth of 8X8 PROTOCOL was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, 8X8 PROTOCOL has traded down 31.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $19,422.08 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0575 or 0.00000296 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.64 or 0.00023870 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $29.73 or 0.00153070 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $53.41 or 0.00274993 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $138.83 or 0.00714787 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $112.28 or 0.00578097 BTC.

COUTION LIVE (CTL) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000981 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000957 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005151 BTC.

About 8X8 PROTOCOL

8X8 PROTOCOL (EXE) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 27th, 2014. 8X8 PROTOCOL’s total supply is 880,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 310,000,000 coins. 8X8 PROTOCOL’s official website is 8x8protocol.io. 8X8 PROTOCOL’s official message board is medium.com/8×8-protocol. 8X8 PROTOCOL’s official Twitter account is @8x8PROTOCOL and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Execoin's main talking point is its ASIC and Multi-pool mining resistance using its progressive-n algorithm. With the arrival of scrypt mining rigs and the potential monopolisation of Scrypt mining as happened with Bitcoin and SHA-256 coins. Execoin is planning to sidestep this issue. Total coins will be 84 million with a block time of 45 seconds – and a block reward reduction of every 840000 blocks. No premine means this is a serious contender with innovative features – not just another clone. “

Buying and Selling 8X8 PROTOCOL

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as 8X8 PROTOCOL directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire 8X8 PROTOCOL should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy 8X8 PROTOCOL using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

