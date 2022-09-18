Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) Shares Sold by Vigilare Wealth Management

Vigilare Wealth Management lowered its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) by 40.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,186 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 2,146 shares during the quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $346,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. PFS Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 9,762 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $1,374,000 after acquiring an additional 533 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 25,472 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $3,585,000 after acquiring an additional 1,542 shares during the period. Hoylecohen LLC raised its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 62,853 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $8,846,000 after acquiring an additional 1,136 shares during the period. True North Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the 4th quarter valued at $4,587,000. Finally, Asset Allocation & Management Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the 4th quarter valued at $1,063,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.03% of the company’s stock.

Abbott Laboratories Stock Performance

Shares of ABT opened at $104.00 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $107.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $112.12. Abbott Laboratories has a 52 week low of $101.21 and a 52 week high of $142.60. The company has a market capitalization of $182.13 billion, a PE ratio of 21.71, a PEG ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 2.01.

Abbott Laboratories Announces Dividend

Abbott Laboratories ( NYSE:ABT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 20th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $11.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.37 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 18.78% and a return on equity of 29.38%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.17 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 13th. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.25%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently issued reports on ABT. Erste Group Bank downgraded shares of Abbott Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $136.00 to $126.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. StockNews.com raised shares of Abbott Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. BTIG Research dropped their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $130.00 to $126.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $132.46.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Robert B. Ford sold 102,425 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.10, for a total transaction of $10,764,867.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 142,071 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,931,662.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Robert B. Ford sold 102,425 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.10, for a total value of $10,764,867.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 142,071 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,931,662.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Daniel J. Starks sold 50,000 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.14, for a total value of $5,457,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,923,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $755,630,790. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 204,788 shares of company stock valued at $21,776,756. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Abbott Laboratories Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

