Absolute Software (TSE:ABST) Rating Reiterated by Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Absolute Software (TSE:ABST – Get Rating) in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. Needham & Company LLC currently has a C$14.00 price objective on the stock.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Absolute Software from C$12.00 to C$15.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 24th.

Shares of TSE ABST opened at C$13.99 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$697.00 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.67. Absolute Software has a 12 month low of C$8.81 and a 12 month high of C$16.12. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$13.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$11.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8,663.36, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

Absolute Software Corporation develops, markets, and provides software services that support the management and security of computing devices, applications, data, and networks for various organizations. The company's Absolute platform offer Absolute Visibility that provides information on device hardware, software, and location; Absolute Control that provide remediation capabilities, such as the ability to remotely freeze devices and delete data; Absolute Resilience, which offer remote scripting, self-healing for critical apps, investigation and recovery services, and sensitive data identification; Absolute Ransomware Response that enables organizations to assess their ransomware preparedness for endpoints, monitors their endpoint cyber hygiene across the entire device fleet and allows for an expedited endpoint recovery; Absolute VPN an enterprise solution; Absolute ZTNA that protects networks and employees with real time risk analysis; and Absolute Insights for Network provides real-time data about device, application, and network performance in a single pane of glass.

