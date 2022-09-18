ACoconut Price Hits $0.0692 (AC)

ACoconut (AC) traded 6.9% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on September 18th. One ACoconut coin can now be bought for about $0.0692 or 0.00000352 BTC on popular exchanges. ACoconut has a total market cap of $184,182.71 and $28,479.00 worth of ACoconut was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, ACoconut has traded 18.9% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

ACoconut Profile

ACoconut is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 26th, 2014. ACoconut’s total supply is 6,300,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,661,650 coins. ACoconut’s official Twitter account is @AsiaCoin_ and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for ACoconut is acbtc.fi.

Buying and Selling ACoconut

According to CryptoCompare, “Asia Coin is a Scrypt Coin with a very brief PoW phase of two weeks or 20,000 blocks. The PoW phase is scheduled to produce 40% of the hard capped limit of 360 million. The PoS phase is set for ten years with first-year stake interest set at a high 100% – which subsequently drops to 2%. Block time is 60 seconds, difficulty retargets every block and there was no pre-mine. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ACoconut directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ACoconut should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ACoconut using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

