AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.35-$1.65 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.52. The company issued revenue guidance of $490.00 million-$520.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $509.39 million.

AVAV stock opened at $92.13 on Friday. AeroVironment has a twelve month low of $52.03 and a twelve month high of $114.11. The company has a quick ratio of 2.70, a current ratio of 3.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market cap of $2.30 billion, a PE ratio of 1,842.97 and a beta of 0.50. The business has a 50 day moving average of $90.21 and a 200 day moving average of $88.85.

AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 7th. The aerospace company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.19). AeroVironment had a net margin of 0.31% and a return on equity of 5.39%. The company had revenue of $108.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $103.41 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.17) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that AeroVironment will post 1.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on AeroVironment from $100.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Alembic Global Advisors upgraded AeroVironment from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $103.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 1st. StockNews.com upgraded AeroVironment from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on AeroVironment from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on AeroVironment from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AeroVironment presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $89.00.

In related news, CAO Brian Charles Shackley sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.39, for a total value of $50,195.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $339,518.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Charles R. Holland sold 4,001 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.20, for a total value of $336,884.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 56,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,799,231.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Brian Charles Shackley sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.39, for a total value of $50,195.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,382 shares in the company, valued at $339,518.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,502 shares of company stock worth $629,770 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AVAV. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of AeroVironment in the first quarter worth about $47,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of AeroVironment in the second quarter worth about $148,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of AeroVironment in the second quarter worth about $186,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of AeroVironment by 82.3% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,678 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $252,000 after purchasing an additional 1,209 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of AeroVironment by 37.8% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,751 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $259,000 after purchasing an additional 754 shares during the last quarter. 88.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AeroVironment, Inc designs, develops, produces, delivers, and supports a portfolio of robotic systems and related services for government agencies and businesses in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Unmanned Aircraft Systems (UAS), Tactical Missile System (TMS), Medium Unmanned Aircraft Systems (MUAS), and High Altitude Pseudo-Satellite Systems (HAPS).

