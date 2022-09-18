AfterNext HealthTech Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:AFTR) Short Interest Up 31.4% in August

AfterNext HealthTech Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:AFTR – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,200 shares, an increase of 31.4% from the August 15th total of 7,000 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 100,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
AfterNext HealthTech Acquisition Trading Up 0.3 %
Shares of NYSE AFTR traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $9.79. 464,613 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 129,019. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.70. AfterNext HealthTech Acquisition has a twelve month low of $9.57 and a twelve month high of $10.00.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On AfterNext HealthTech Acquisition
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AFTR. CSS LLC IL acquired a new stake in AfterNext HealthTech Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $252,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in AfterNext HealthTech Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $277,000. Ursa Fund Management LLC bought a new position in AfterNext HealthTech Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $242,000. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new position in AfterNext HealthTech Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $4,743,000. Finally, Wealthspring Capital LLC bought a new position in AfterNext HealthTech Acquisition in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,518,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.19% of the company’s stock.
AfterNext HealthTech Acquisition Company Profile
AfterNext HealthTech Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more operating businesses or assets in the healthcare and technology industry.
