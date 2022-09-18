AfterNext HealthTech Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:AFTR) Short Interest Up 31.4% in August

AfterNext HealthTech Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:AFTR – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,200 shares, an increase of 31.4% from the August 15th total of 7,000 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 100,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

AfterNext HealthTech Acquisition Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE AFTR traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $9.79. 464,613 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 129,019. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.70. AfterNext HealthTech Acquisition has a twelve month low of $9.57 and a twelve month high of $10.00.

Get AfterNext HealthTech Acquisition alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AfterNext HealthTech Acquisition

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AFTR. CSS LLC IL acquired a new stake in AfterNext HealthTech Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $252,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in AfterNext HealthTech Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $277,000. Ursa Fund Management LLC bought a new position in AfterNext HealthTech Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $242,000. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new position in AfterNext HealthTech Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $4,743,000. Finally, Wealthspring Capital LLC bought a new position in AfterNext HealthTech Acquisition in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,518,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.19% of the company’s stock.

AfterNext HealthTech Acquisition Company Profile

AfterNext HealthTech Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more operating businesses or assets in the healthcare and technology industry.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for AfterNext HealthTech Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AfterNext HealthTech Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.