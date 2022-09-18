Air Canada (OTCMKTS:ACDVF) Stock Price Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $13.80

Shares of Air Canada (OTCMKTS:ACDVF – Get Rating) passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $13.80 and traded as low as $13.79. Air Canada shares last traded at $13.81, with a volume of 16,956 shares changing hands.

ACDVF has been the subject of several analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group raised Air Canada from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. National Bank Financial decreased their price target on Air Canada from C$31.00 to C$30.00 in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on shares of Air Canada from C$31.00 to C$26.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. TD Securities cut their price objective on shares of Air Canada from C$26.00 to C$25.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of Air Canada from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Air Canada has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.43.

The company’s 50 day moving average is $13.80 and its 200 day moving average is $15.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,723.47.

Air Canada ( OTCMKTS:ACDVF Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported ($1.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.55) by ($0.88). The company had revenue of $3.12 billion during the quarter. Air Canada had a negative net margin of 21.93% and a negative return on equity of 828.99%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Air Canada will post -3.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Air Canada provides domestic, U.S. transborder, and international airline services. It offers scheduled passenger services under the Air Canada Vacations and Air Canada Rouge brand name in the Canadian market, the Canada-U.S. transborder market, and in the international market to and from Canada, as well as through capacity purchase agreements on other regional carriers.

