Aletheian Wealth Advisors LLC Has $2.12 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

Aletheian Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Get Rating) by 333.4% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 42,430 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 32,639 shares during the period. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF accounts for approximately 2.2% of Aletheian Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Aletheian Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $2,118,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VTEB. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $57,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $74,000. Glassman Wealth Services increased its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 1,565.9% during the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 1,425 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 35.6% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 502 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $100,000.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA VTEB remained flat at $49.11 during trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,744,219 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,846,685. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.49. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $49.04 and a 1 year high of $55.23.

