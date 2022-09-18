Aletheian Wealth Advisors LLC Has $263,000 Stock Holdings in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Aletheian Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,630 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 89 shares during the quarter. Aletheian Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $263,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter worth $9,595,113,000. Dodge & Cox increased its position in Meta Platforms by 78.7% during the 4th quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 6,655,324 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $2,238,518,000 after buying an additional 2,931,894 shares during the period. Capital International Investors increased its position in Meta Platforms by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 51,769,038 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $17,413,576,000 after buying an additional 2,888,336 shares during the period. Polen Capital Management LLC increased its position in Meta Platforms by 26.1% during the 1st quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 13,165,612 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $2,927,505,000 after buying an additional 2,722,842 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 65.9% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 5,738,295 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,275,967,000 after purchasing an additional 2,278,994 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.70% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ META traded down $3.26 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $146.29. 40,122,824 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 24,191,900. The company has a market cap of $393.16 billion, a PE ratio of 12.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.30. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a one year low of $144.29 and a one year high of $371.41. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $166.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $171.80.

Insider Buying and Selling

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:META Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The social networking company reported $2.46 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.50 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $28.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.95 billion. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 28.16% and a return on equity of 26.52%. The company’s revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.61 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 9.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CTO Andrew Bosworth sold 11,718 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.50, for a total transaction of $2,115,099.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 14,671 shares in the company, valued at $2,648,115.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Meta Platforms news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.11, for a total value of $56,809.62. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 18,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,118,383.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CTO Andrew Bosworth sold 11,718 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.50, for a total value of $2,115,099.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 14,671 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,648,115.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 47,934 shares of company stock worth $8,518,068. 13.59% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

META has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price target on Meta Platforms from $156.00 to $154.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Meta Platforms from $245.00 to $214.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Meta Platforms from $280.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Barclays decreased their price target on Meta Platforms from $370.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price target on Meta Platforms from $280.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Meta Platforms presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $254.46.

Meta Platforms Profile

(Get Rating)

Meta Platforms, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, wearables, and in-home devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment's products include Facebook, which enables people to share, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices through chat, audio and video calls, and rooms; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

