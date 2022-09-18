Aletheian Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 17,686 Shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Aletheian Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Get Rating) by 69.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,862 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,686 shares during the period. Aletheian Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $799,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 4.6% during the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 79,756,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,462,777,000 after purchasing an additional 3,503,394 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 25.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,572,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,742,613,000 after buying an additional 8,427,162 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 11.3% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 39,401,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,219,873,000 after buying an additional 3,993,918 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1.1% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 36,300,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,887,833,000 after buying an additional 412,287 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Milliman Financial Risk Management LLC grew its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 3.9% during the first quarter. Milliman Financial Risk Management LLC now owns 15,369,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,646,049,000 after buying an additional 573,609 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.23% of the company’s stock.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

NYSEARCA:AGG traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $98.83. 6,965,431 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,169,248. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $98.61 and a 1-year high of $116.25. The business has a 50 day moving average of $101.82 and a 200 day moving average of $103.19.

About iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

