Aletheian Wealth Advisors LLC Trims Stock Position in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP)

Aletheian Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP – Get Rating) by 19.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 58,858 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,837 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF makes up approximately 3.3% of Aletheian Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Aletheian Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF were worth $3,284,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. L.M. Kohn & Company acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $631,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $299,000. Lincoln National Corp raised its position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 42.8% in the 1st quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 11,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $681,000 after acquiring an additional 3,359 shares during the period. Finally, Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 33.5% in the 1st quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 6,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $416,000 after acquiring an additional 1,717 shares during the period.

Get Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF alerts:

Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF Stock Performance

SCHP stock traded down $0.24 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $54.16. 1,719,810 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,551,498. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.83. Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF has a 1-year low of $54.14 and a 1-year high of $64.15.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.