Algoma Central (TSE:ALC) Stock Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $16.49

Shares of Algoma Central Co. (TSE:ALC – Get Rating) passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$16.49 and traded as high as C$16.71. Algoma Central shares last traded at C$16.30, with a volume of 10,098 shares traded.

Algoma Central Stock Performance

The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$16.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$16.66. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.28. The stock has a market capitalization of C$616.22 million and a P/E ratio of 6.68.

Algoma Central (TSE:ALC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 5th. The company reported C$1.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.77 by C$0.35. The firm had revenue of C$183.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$162.50 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Algoma Central Co. will post 2.1200001 earnings per share for the current year.

Algoma Central Announces Dividend

Algoma Central Company Profile

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st were given a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 17th. Algoma Central’s payout ratio is 27.87%.

Algoma Central Corporation owns and operates a fleet of dry and liquid bulk carriers on the Great Lakes – St. Lawrence Waterway in Canada. The company operates in six segments: Domestic Dry-Bulk, Product Tankers, Ocean Self-Unloaders, Global Short Sea Shipping, Investment Properties, and Corporate. It operates self-unloading bulk carriers; and owns and manages tankers for the transportation of liquid petroleum products throughout the Great Lakes, the St.

