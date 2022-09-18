Algoma Central (TSE:ALC) Stock Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $16.49

Shares of Algoma Central Co. (TSE:ALC – Get Rating) passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$16.49 and traded as high as C$16.71. Algoma Central shares last traded at C$16.30, with a volume of 10,098 shares traded.
Algoma Central Stock Performance
The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$16.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$16.66. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.28. The stock has a market capitalization of C$616.22 million and a P/E ratio of 6.68.
Algoma Central (TSE:ALC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 5th. The company reported C$1.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.77 by C$0.35. The firm had revenue of C$183.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$162.50 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Algoma Central Co. will post 2.1200001 earnings per share for the current year.
Algoma Central Announces Dividend
Algoma Central Company Profile
Algoma Central Corporation owns and operates a fleet of dry and liquid bulk carriers on the Great Lakes – St. Lawrence Waterway in Canada. The company operates in six segments: Domestic Dry-Bulk, Product Tankers, Ocean Self-Unloaders, Global Short Sea Shipping, Investment Properties, and Corporate. It operates self-unloading bulk carriers; and owns and manages tankers for the transportation of liquid petroleum products throughout the Great Lakes, the St.
