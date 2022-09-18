Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) Shares Sold by Lawson Kroeker Investment Management Inc. NE

Lawson Kroeker Investment Management Inc. NE lowered its position in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 36,203 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 185 shares during the quarter. Alibaba Group makes up approximately 1.4% of Lawson Kroeker Investment Management Inc. NE’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Lawson Kroeker Investment Management Inc. NE’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $4,116,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its stake in Alibaba Group by 51.2% during the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 4,677 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $509,000 after purchasing an additional 1,584 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Alibaba Group by 4.0% during the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 34,412 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,744,000 after purchasing an additional 1,331 shares during the period. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Alibaba Group during the first quarter worth approximately $244,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Alibaba Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Alken Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Alibaba Group in the 1st quarter valued at $70,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $170.00 to $161.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Alibaba Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $115.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Benchmark lifted their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $176.00 to $172.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $166.53.

Alibaba Group stock opened at $86.43 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $95.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $98.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $228.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.02, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.55. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 52-week low of $73.28 and a 52-week high of $182.09.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The specialty retailer reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.57. The firm had revenue of $30.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.15 billion. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 3.69% and a return on equity of 10.03%. Sell-side analysts expect that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 6.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

