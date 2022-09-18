Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) Stake Raised by CenterStar Asset Management LLC

CenterStar Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating) by 37.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,565 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 965 shares during the period. CenterStar Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $414,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,057 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $703,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. Greylin Investment Mangement Inc. raised its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 16.3% during the 2nd quarter. Greylin Investment Mangement Inc. now owns 144,482 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $16,425,000 after purchasing an additional 20,266 shares in the last quarter. Stonnington Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 231.8% during the 2nd quarter. Stonnington Group LLC now owns 7,300 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $893,000 after purchasing an additional 5,100 shares in the last quarter. Old Port Advisors raised its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 5,766 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $693,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covington Capital Management raised its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 7,916 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $900,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. 14.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Alibaba Group alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup cut their price objective on Alibaba Group from $176.00 to $172.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Benchmark raised their price objective on Alibaba Group from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Alibaba Group from $163.00 to $167.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Barclays cut their price objective on Alibaba Group from $170.00 to $161.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Bank of America cut their price objective on Alibaba Group from $162.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $166.53.

Alibaba Group Trading Down 2.7 %

Shares of BABA opened at $86.43 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $228.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.02, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.55. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 52-week low of $73.28 and a 52-week high of $182.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.72. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $95.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $98.94.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The specialty retailer reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.57. The company had revenue of $30.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.15 billion. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 10.03% and a net margin of 3.69%. Analysts predict that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 6.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alibaba Group Profile

(Get Rating)

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Alibaba Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alibaba Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.