Alium Finance (ALM) Price Hits $0.0065 on Major Exchanges

Alium Finance (ALM) traded 0.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on September 18th. One Alium Finance coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0065 or 0.00000033 BTC on exchanges. Alium Finance has a total market cap of $21,220.81 and approximately $59,109.00 worth of Alium Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Alium Finance has traded 3.6% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 97.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $502.75 or 0.02537678 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.53 or 0.00110850 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005149 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005149 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002309 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $165.29 or 0.00851037 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Alium Finance Coin Profile

Alium Finance's total supply is 220,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,285,000 coins.

