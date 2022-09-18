ALLETE (NYSE:ALE) Raised to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of ALLETE (NYSE:ALE – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday.

Separately, Bank of America initiated coverage on ALLETE in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. They set a neutral rating and a $63.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of ALE stock opened at $58.13 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.32 billion, a PE ratio of 16.06, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.61. ALLETE has a one year low of $56.55 and a one year high of $68.61. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.43.

ALLETE ( NYSE:ALE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.14. ALLETE had a return on equity of 6.29% and a net margin of 12.89%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.53 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that ALLETE will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th were issued a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.47%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 12th. ALLETE’s dividend payout ratio is currently 71.82%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in ALLETE by 421.9% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 381 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in ALLETE in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in ALLETE in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new stake in ALLETE in the 2nd quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new stake in ALLETE in the 4th quarter valued at $53,000. 77.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ALLETE, Inc operates as an energy company. The company operates through Regulated Operations, ALLETE Clean Energy, and Corporate and Other segments. It generates electricity from coal-fired, biomass co-fired / natural gas, hydroelectric, wind, and solar. The company provides regulated utility electric services in northwestern Wisconsin to approximately 15,000 electric customers, 13,000 natural gas customers, and 10,000 water customers, as well as regulated utility electric services in northeastern Minnesota to approximately 145,000 retail customers and 15 non-affiliated municipal customers.

