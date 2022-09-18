Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) Shares Acquired by TPG Financial Advisors LLC

TPG Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) by 20.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,749 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,649 shares during the period. TPG Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $407,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Altria Group by 14.9% in the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 195,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,220,000 after acquiring an additional 25,413 shares in the last quarter. Abacus Planning Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Altria Group during the first quarter valued at $227,000. Oarsman Capital Inc. acquired a new position in Altria Group during the first quarter valued at $312,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in Altria Group by 12.9% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 58,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,044,000 after acquiring an additional 6,642 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Krane Funds Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Altria Group during the 1st quarter worth about $385,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.75% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on MO shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Altria Group from $60.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 1st. Barclays cut shares of Altria Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $53.00 to $36.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Altria Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $47.00 to $43.00 in a report on Friday, June 24th. Bank of America dropped their target price on Altria Group from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Altria Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.00.

Altria Group stock traded up $0.28 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $42.29. 28,808,563 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,222,874. Altria Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $41.00 and a 12 month high of $57.05. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $44.19 and a 200 day moving average of $48.74. The firm has a market cap of $76.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.60, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.59.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.01. Altria Group had a net margin of 6.88% and a negative return on equity of 488.86%. The business had revenue of $5.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.42 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.23 EPS. Altria Group’s revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.85 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be issued a $0.94 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.89%. This is a positive change from Altria Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 387.63%.

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands, as well as provides on! oral nicotine pouches.

