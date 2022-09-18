American National Bank Decreases Holdings in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

American National Bank decreased its position in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,824 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 478 shares during the period. American National Bank’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $2,986,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Center for Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new position in Applied Materials during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new position in Applied Materials during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Disciplined Investments LLC increased its stake in Applied Materials by 67.3% during the 1st quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 251 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Hardy Reed LLC acquired a new position in Applied Materials during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Applied Materials during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.99% of the company’s stock.

Applied Materials Stock Performance

NASDAQ:AMAT opened at $88.87 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $99.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $108.54. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a market cap of $76.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.53. Applied Materials, Inc. has a twelve month low of $82.67 and a twelve month high of $167.06.

Applied Materials Dividend Announcement

Applied Materials ( NASDAQ:AMAT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 18th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $6.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.27 billion. Applied Materials had a net margin of 26.42% and a return on equity of 56.68%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.90 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 7.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 25th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 23rd. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.90%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Cowen cut their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $160.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $160.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $197.00 to $184.00 in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Craig Hallum cut their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $145.00 to $126.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Finally, Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $160.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $142.38.

Insider Transactions at Applied Materials

In other Applied Materials news, SVP Teri A. Little sold 15,000 shares of Applied Materials stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.30, for a total transaction of $1,294,500.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 93,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,040,484.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Applied Materials Profile

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

Further Reading

