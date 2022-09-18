American National Bank Has $664,000 Position in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP)

American National Bank grew its holdings in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Rating) by 12.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,179 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,089 shares during the quarter. American National Bank’s holdings in NetApp were worth $664,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NTAP. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in NetApp by 1.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,823,258 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $2,143,331,000 after buying an additional 294,399 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in NetApp by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,051,825 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $924,667,000 after acquiring an additional 407,285 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in NetApp by 70.3% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,329,363 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $691,339,000 after acquiring an additional 3,439,053 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in NetApp by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,656,425 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $427,514,000 after purchasing an additional 62,115 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners increased its stake in NetApp by 14.5% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,027,043 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $333,978,000 after purchasing an additional 510,307 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.45% of the company’s stock.

Get NetApp alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on NetApp from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 29th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on NetApp to $78.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price target on shares of NetApp from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of NetApp from $91.00 to $78.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Finally, OTR Global raised shares of NetApp to a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NetApp currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.00.

Insider Activity at NetApp

NetApp Price Performance

In other NetApp news, CEO George Kurian sold 2,125 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $148,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 165,700 shares in the company, valued at $11,599,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In the last three months, insiders have sold 6,375 shares of company stock worth $434,393. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:NTAP opened at $68.68 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.19. The company’s 50-day moving average is $71.22 and its 200 day moving average is $73.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.63, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.38. NetApp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $61.26 and a fifty-two week high of $96.82.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 24th. The data storage provider reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.55 billion. NetApp had a net margin of 14.71% and a return on equity of 128.71%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.99 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that NetApp, Inc. will post 4.45 earnings per share for the current year.

NetApp Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Investors of record on Friday, October 7th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 6th. NetApp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.85%.

NetApp Profile

(Get Rating)

NetApp, Inc provides cloud-led and data-centric services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. It operates in two segments, Hybrid Cloud and Public Could. The company offers intelligent data management software, such as NetApp ONTAP, NetApp Snapshot, NetApp SnapCenter Backup Management, NetApp SnapMirror Data Replication, NetApp SnapLock Data Compliance, NetApp ElementOS software, and NetApp SANtricity software; and storage infrastructure solutions, including NetApp All-Flash FAS series, NetApp Fabric Attached Storage, NetApp FlexPod, NetApp E/EF series, NetApp StorageGRID, and NetApp SolidFire.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NTAP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for NetApp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NetApp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.