American National Bank Lowers Stake in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

American National Bank cut its position in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) by 14.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 25,149 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 4,314 shares during the quarter. Amgen makes up 1.5% of American National Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. American National Bank’s holdings in Amgen were worth $6,119,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Amgen by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 50,046,345 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $11,258,926,000 after purchasing an additional 1,032,929 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Amgen by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 47,329,045 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $11,445,110,000 after buying an additional 668,036 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in Amgen by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 30,504,420 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $7,376,579,000 after acquiring an additional 357,413 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Amgen by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,819,690 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,132,778,000 after acquiring an additional 94,565 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in Amgen by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 5,660,218 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,273,380,000 after acquiring an additional 453,750 shares in the last quarter. 77.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Robert Eckert sold 6,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.00, for a total value of $1,643,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 21,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,274,816. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Amgen news, Director R Sanders Williams sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.96, for a total value of $49,992.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,325,037.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert Eckert sold 6,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.00, for a total transaction of $1,643,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 21,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,274,816. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Amgen Stock Up 1.5 %

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Amgen from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. StockNews.com lowered Amgen from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Robert W. Baird restated an “underperform” rating and set a $185.00 price objective on shares of Amgen in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. SVB Leerink started coverage on Amgen in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $256.00 target price on the stock. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Amgen from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Amgen currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $241.13.

Amgen stock opened at $231.14 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $244.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $243.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $123.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.76, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.53. Amgen Inc. has a one year low of $198.64 and a one year high of $258.45.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The medical research company reported $4.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.40 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $6.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.53 billion. Amgen had a net margin of 24.92% and a return on equity of 218.34%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $4.38 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Amgen Inc. will post 17.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Amgen Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 18th were issued a $1.94 dividend. This represents a $7.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 17th. Amgen’s payout ratio is currently 65.76%.

Amgen Profile

(Get Rating)

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

Featured Articles

