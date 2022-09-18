American National Bank Makes New Investment in Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX)

American National Bank bought a new position in shares of Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 10,128 shares of the data storage provider’s stock, valued at approximately $724,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sara Bay Financial grew its holdings in Seagate Technology by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Sara Bay Financial now owns 13,572 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $1,220,000 after buying an additional 1,126 shares in the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC grew its holdings in Seagate Technology by 31.1% during the 1st quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 5,240,802 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $517,577,000 after buying an additional 1,242,350 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in Seagate Technology during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $137,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in Seagate Technology by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 245,646 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $22,084,000 after buying an additional 1,429 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Seagate Technology during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $565,000. Institutional investors own 83.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Seagate Technology alerts:

Seagate Technology Trading Up 0.2 %

NASDAQ:STX opened at $62.71 on Friday. Seagate Technology Holdings plc has a 12 month low of $61.54 and a 12 month high of $117.67. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $75.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $80.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.44. The company has a market capitalization of $12.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.54, a PEG ratio of 10.47 and a beta of 1.11.

Seagate Technology Dividend Announcement

Seagate Technology ( NASDAQ:STX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The data storage provider reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.74 by ($0.33). Seagate Technology had a return on equity of 412.90% and a net margin of 14.14%. The company had revenue of $2.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.80 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.92 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Seagate Technology Holdings plc will post 4.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 20th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.46%. Seagate Technology’s payout ratio is currently 38.15%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology from $110.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 1st. Susquehanna cut their target price on shares of Seagate Technology from $67.00 to $58.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Northland Securities lowered their price target on Seagate Technology from $105.00 to $88.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Seagate Technology from $75.00 to $72.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Seagate Technology from $120.00 to $97.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Seagate Technology presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $80.48.

Seagate Technology Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Seagate Technology Holdings plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. It provides mass capacity storage products, including enterprise nearline hard disk drives (HDDs), enterprise nearline solid state drives (SSDs), enterprise nearline systems, video and image HDDs, and network-attached storage drives.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Seagate Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seagate Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.