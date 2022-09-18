American National Bank Purchases 1,367 Shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

American National Bank boosted its position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 24,013 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,367 shares during the period. Lockheed Martin accounts for about 2.5% of American National Bank’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position. American National Bank’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $10,325,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new position in Lockheed Martin in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 1,940.0% in the first quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 102 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $249,000. Finally, Nauset Wealth Management. LLC bought a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin in the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Institutional investors own 75.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Lockheed Martin alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Gregory M. Ulmer sold 6,929 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $423.87, for a total value of $2,936,995.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Gregory M. Ulmer sold 6,929 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $423.87, for a total value of $2,936,995.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director John Donovan purchased 632 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $396.16 per share, with a total value of $250,373.12. Following the purchase, the director now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $475,392. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Lockheed Martin Price Performance

Shares of NYSE LMT opened at $414.29 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $109.85 billion, a PE ratio of 23.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.66. Lockheed Martin Co. has a fifty-two week low of $324.23 and a fifty-two week high of $479.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.27. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $418.99 and a 200-day moving average of $432.12.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The aerospace company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.39 by ($5.23). The firm had revenue of $15.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.02 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 69.02% and a net margin of 7.33%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $7.13 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Lockheed Martin Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $2.80 per share. This represents a $11.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 31st. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is 64.81%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on LMT. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Lockheed Martin in a report on Monday, August 29th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $460.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Lockheed Martin from $496.00 to $406.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Lockheed Martin from $525.00 to $522.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $448.92.

About Lockheed Martin

(Get Rating)

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Lockheed Martin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lockheed Martin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.