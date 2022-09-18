American National Bank Raises Stake in Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN)

American National Bank boosted its holdings in Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 13,376 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 154 shares during the period. American National Bank’s holdings in Garmin were worth $1,314,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GRMN. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Garmin during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. HWG Holdings LP acquired a new stake in Garmin in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new stake in shares of Garmin during the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Garmin by 33.3% during the first quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 400 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of Garmin in the first quarter valued at $71,000. 62.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Garmin Stock Performance

Shares of GRMN stock opened at $85.73 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.36, a PEG ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.97. Garmin Ltd. has a one year low of $85.59 and a one year high of $173.29. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $95.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $103.26.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Garmin ( NYSE:GRMN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.02. Garmin had a return on equity of 17.71% and a net margin of 20.31%. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.68 EPS. Garmin’s quarterly revenue was down 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Garmin Ltd. will post 4.9 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Clifton A. Pemble sold 9,550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $859,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 135,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,235,500. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Clifton A. Pemble sold 9,550 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $859,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 135,950 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,235,500. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Clifton A. Pemble sold 16,089 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.81, for a total value of $1,573,665.09. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 145,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,231,355. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 20.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently issued reports on GRMN. Tigress Financial dropped their price target on shares of Garmin from $208.00 to $165.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Bank of America lowered Garmin from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $137.00 to $109.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. TheStreet downgraded Garmin from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Garmin from $127.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $134.75.

About Garmin

(Get Rating)

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of wireless devices in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Australian Continent, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Its Fitness segment offers running and multi-sport watches; cycling products; activity tracking and smartwatch devices; and fitness and cycling accessories.

Further Reading

