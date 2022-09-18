American National Bank Raises Stock Position in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

American National Bank increased its stake in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) by 207.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 163 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the quarter. American National Bank’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $99,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BLK. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in BlackRock in the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in BlackRock by 182.5% in the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 757 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $693,000 after acquiring an additional 489 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in BlackRock by 15.3% in the 4th quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 5,892 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $5,394,000 after acquiring an additional 782 shares in the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 37,810 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $34,617,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Asset Allocation & Management Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock during the fourth quarter worth $927,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.88% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BLK opened at $626.74 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $670.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $667.99. BlackRock, Inc. has a 12 month low of $575.60 and a 12 month high of $973.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 3.64 and a quick ratio of 3.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $94.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.52, a PEG ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.23.

BlackRock ( NYSE:BLK Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 15th. The asset manager reported $7.36 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.94 by ($0.58). BlackRock had a net margin of 30.12% and a return on equity of 15.74%. The company had revenue of $4.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $10.03 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that BlackRock, Inc. will post 33.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 7th will be given a dividend of $4.88 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 6th. This is a boost from BlackRock’s previous dividend of $2.29. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.46%.

In other news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 44,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $684.61, for a total transaction of $30,465,145.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 563,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $385,963,264.31. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Mark Mccombe sold 1,360 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $739.79, for a total transaction of $1,006,114.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 21,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,614,007.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Laurence Fink sold 44,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $684.61, for a total transaction of $30,465,145.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 563,771 shares in the company, valued at $385,963,264.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 83,448 shares of company stock valued at $55,259,953. 1.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on BLK. StockNews.com raised shares of BlackRock from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of BlackRock from $902.00 to $729.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of BlackRock from $830.00 to $710.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of BlackRock from $720.00 to $860.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 12th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of BlackRock from $825.00 to $718.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, BlackRock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $804.46.

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

