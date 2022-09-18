American National Bank Sells 150 Shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

American National Bank cut its stake in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 25,806 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 150 shares during the period. American National Bank’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $4,613,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Caterpillar during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI acquired a new stake in Caterpillar during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. IMA Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in Caterpillar during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Core Alternative Capital boosted its position in Caterpillar by 786.4% during the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 195 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Caterpillar during the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. 68.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Caterpillar Stock Performance

Shares of CAT stock opened at $179.47 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $94.74 billion, a PE ratio of 14.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $185.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $201.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. Caterpillar Inc. has a 12 month low of $167.08 and a 12 month high of $237.90.

Caterpillar ( NYSE:CAT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $3.18 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.00 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $14.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.39 billion. Caterpillar had a net margin of 12.50% and a return on equity of 37.29%. Caterpillar’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.60 EPS. Analysts forecast that Caterpillar Inc. will post 12.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $161.00 to $142.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of Caterpillar from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $195.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Daiwa Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Caterpillar to $190.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $250.00 to $205.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Caterpillar to $195.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $223.38.

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, and industrial gas turbines worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, backhoe loaders, compactors, cold planers, compact track and multi-terrain loaders, excavators, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, site prep tractors, skid steer loaders, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; mini, small, medium, and large excavators; compact, small, and medium wheel loaders; track-type tractors and loaders; and wheel excavators.

