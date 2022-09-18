American National Bank Sells 4,910 Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

American National Bank reduced its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Get Rating) by 48.2% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,273 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,910 shares during the period. American National Bank’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $310,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 344.3% during the first quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 431 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 334 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 104.0% during the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the period. Lake Point Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 62.2% in the fourth quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management now owns 464 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Mystic Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Aspire Wealth Management Corp acquired a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of BATS IEFA opened at $57.04 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $59.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $62.95. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1-year low of $56.55 and a 1-year high of $70.84.

