American National Bank Takes $1.14 Million Position in iShares Intermediate Government/Credit Bond ETF (BATS:GVI)

American National Bank purchased a new stake in iShares Intermediate Government/Credit Bond ETF (BATS:GVI – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 10,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,140,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in iShares Intermediate Government/Credit Bond ETF by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 445,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,399,000 after buying an additional 10,118 shares during the period. Comerica Bank raised its stake in iShares Intermediate Government/Credit Bond ETF by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 105,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,224,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Bank of New Hampshire raised its stake in iShares Intermediate Government/Credit Bond ETF by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New Hampshire now owns 81,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,579,000 after buying an additional 732 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in iShares Intermediate Government/Credit Bond ETF by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 80,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,111,000 after buying an additional 1,951 shares during the period. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. raised its stake in iShares Intermediate Government/Credit Bond ETF by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 45,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,980,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period.

iShares Intermediate Government/Credit Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares Intermediate Government/Credit Bond ETF stock opened at $103.46 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $105.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $106.40.

