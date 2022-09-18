American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT) Shares Acquired by Triangle Securities Wealth Management

Triangle Securities Wealth Management grew its stake in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 6,409 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management’s holdings in American Tower were worth $1,638,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Pinnacle Holdings LLC acquired a new position in American Tower during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in American Tower during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Rational Advisors LLC boosted its position in American Tower by 70.2% during the first quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 143 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in American Tower by 84.5% during the fourth quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 131 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new position in American Tower during the first quarter worth about $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.03% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Robert D. Hormats sold 150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.53, for a total transaction of $38,179.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,672,516.63. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

American Tower Price Performance

AMT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of American Tower from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of American Tower from $283.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of American Tower from $282.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of American Tower from $252.00 to $257.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of American Tower from $284.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, American Tower has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $291.29.

American Tower stock opened at $245.89 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $262.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $253.37. The company has a market capitalization of $114.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.48. American Tower Co. has a 1 year low of $220.00 and a 1 year high of $297.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.65.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.99. American Tower had a net margin of 27.23% and a return on equity of 28.93%. The business had revenue of $2.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.64 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.42 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that American Tower Co. will post 9.47 earnings per share for the current year.

American Tower Company Profile

(Get Rating)

American Tower Corporation, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 219,000 communications sites. For more information about American Tower, please visit the Earnings Materials and Investor Presentations sections of our investor relations website at www.americantower.com.

See Also

