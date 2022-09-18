Amphenol (NYSE:APH) Rating Increased to Buy at StockNews.com

Amphenol (NYSE:APH – Get Rating) was upgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday.

APH has been the topic of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Amphenol from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $83.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Amphenol from $88.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Amphenol from $80.00 to $73.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Amphenol from $87.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Amphenol from $80.00 to $73.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $83.90.

Get Amphenol alerts:

Amphenol Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE APH opened at $72.73 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $74.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $71.76. Amphenol has a 52-week low of $61.67 and a 52-week high of $88.45. The firm has a market cap of $43.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Insider Activity at Amphenol

Amphenol ( NYSE:APH Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The electronics maker reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $3.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.94 billion. Amphenol had a net margin of 15.00% and a return on equity of 27.28%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.61 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Amphenol will post 2.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Lance E. D’amico sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.93, for a total value of $1,538,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 25,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,977,101. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, VP Lance E. D’amico sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.93, for a total value of $1,538,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 25,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,977,101. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jean-Luc Gavelle sold 122,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.44, for a total transaction of $9,447,680.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Amphenol

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in shares of Amphenol in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. MV Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Amphenol by 112.6% in the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 406 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in Amphenol in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Tcwp LLC acquired a new stake in Amphenol in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. grew its stake in Amphenol by 124.9% in the 1st quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 497 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.50% of the company’s stock.

Amphenol Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Amphenol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amphenol and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.