Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) Shares Bought by Harrison & Co Wealth Management LLC

Harrison & Co Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,694 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the period. Harrison & Co Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $832,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Analog Devices in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,092,374,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its position in shares of Analog Devices by 473.2% in the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 2,267,156 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $374,488,000 after purchasing an additional 1,871,658 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of Analog Devices by 13.7% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 9,338,263 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,542,495,000 after purchasing an additional 1,125,178 shares during the period. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. grew its position in shares of Analog Devices by 1,631.1% in the fourth quarter. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. now owns 842,889 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $148,155,000 after purchasing an additional 794,198 shares during the period. Finally, Egerton Capital UK LLP lifted its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 19.7% in the first quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP now owns 3,728,676 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $615,903,000 after buying an additional 614,177 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.22% of the company’s stock.

Analog Devices Stock Performance

ADI stock traded up $1.44 on Friday, hitting $149.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,592,425 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,019,950. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $161.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $158.67. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 1 year low of $138.50 and a 1 year high of $191.95. The stock has a market cap of $76.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Analog Devices Dividend Announcement

Analog Devices ( NASDAQ:ADI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The semiconductor company reported $2.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.43 by $0.09. Analog Devices had a net margin of 17.00% and a return on equity of 11.92%. The firm had revenue of $3.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.06 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.72 EPS. Analog Devices’s revenue for the quarter was up 76.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 9.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 30th were given a $0.76 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 29th. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.04%. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 83.98%.

Insider Activity at Analog Devices

In other Analog Devices news, SVP Vivek Jain sold 14,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.63, for a total transaction of $2,318,820.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 18,271 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,026,225.73. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Analog Devices news, Director Tunc Doluca sold 2,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $360,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 86,357 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,953,550. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Vivek Jain sold 14,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.63, for a total transaction of $2,318,820.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 18,271 shares in the company, valued at $3,026,225.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 51,700 shares of company stock worth $8,827,200 in the last 90 days. 0.91% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on ADI shares. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $210.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $210.00 price target on shares of Analog Devices in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Robert W. Baird reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $220.00 price target on shares of Analog Devices in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $210.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $196.61.

About Analog Devices

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and high-end consumer markets; and power ICs include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

