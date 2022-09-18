Analysts Set ADMA Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMA) Price Target at $5.30

ADMA Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMA – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $5.30.

Separately, HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on ADMA Biologics from $6.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 25th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ADMA Biologics

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new stake in ADMA Biologics during the second quarter valued at $53,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in ADMA Biologics during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ADMA Biologics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $65,000. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP acquired a new position in shares of ADMA Biologics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $70,000. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in ADMA Biologics by 367.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,964,225 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,869,000 after purchasing an additional 2,330,710 shares during the last quarter. 60.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ADMA Biologics Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ADMA opened at $2.65 on Tuesday. ADMA Biologics has a twelve month low of $1.01 and a twelve month high of $2.92. The company has a quick ratio of 2.73, a current ratio of 7.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.09. The company has a market capitalization of $520.35 million, a PE ratio of -6.31 and a beta of 0.92.

ADMA Biologics (NASDAQ:ADMA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $33.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.17 million. ADMA Biologics had a negative return on equity of 54.78% and a negative net margin of 66.44%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.15) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that ADMA Biologics will post -0.31 EPS for the current year.

ADMA Biologics Company Profile

ADMA Biologics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing, manufacturing, and marketing specialty plasma-derived biologics for the treatment of immune deficiencies and infectious diseases in the United States and internationally. It offers BIVIGAM, an intravenous immune globulin (IVIG) product indicated for the treatment of primary humoral immunodeficiency (PI); ASCENIV, an IVIG product for the treatment of PI; and Nabi-HB for the treatment of acute exposure to blood containing Hepatitis B surface antigen and other listed exposures to Hepatitis B.

