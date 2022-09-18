Analysts Set American Woodmark Co. (NASDAQ:AMWD) PT at $57.25

Shares of American Woodmark Co. (NASDAQ:AMWD – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and three have assigned a hold recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $57.25.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on AMWD. StockNews.com upgraded shares of American Woodmark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of American Woodmark in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on shares of American Woodmark from $47.00 to $49.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of American Woodmark from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 31st.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMWD opened at $48.42 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.84. The firm has a market cap of $804.74 million, a PE ratio of -62.88 and a beta of 1.86. American Woodmark has a 12-month low of $40.70 and a 12-month high of $76.36.

Insider Activity

American Woodmark ( NASDAQ:AMWD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 30th. The company reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.42. The business had revenue of $542.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $514.10 million. American Woodmark had a negative net margin of 0.65% and a positive return on equity of 9.35%. The business’s revenue was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.70 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that American Woodmark will post 6.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Michael Scott Culbreth purchased 2,000 shares of American Woodmark stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $41.13 per share, with a total value of $82,260.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 57,930 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,382,660.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Vance W. Tang acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $41.95 per share, for a total transaction of $419,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 57,594 shares in the company, valued at $2,416,068.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael Scott Culbreth acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $41.13 per share, for a total transaction of $82,260.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 57,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,382,660.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On American Woodmark

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in American Woodmark by 2.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,468,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,876,000 after acquiring an additional 32,812 shares in the last quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP raised its position in American Woodmark by 2.3% in the first quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 1,270,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,185,000 after acquiring an additional 28,209 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in American Woodmark by 9.3% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,184,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,962,000 after acquiring an additional 100,455 shares in the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in American Woodmark by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 870,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,172,000 after buying an additional 15,761 shares during the period. Finally, Broad Run Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in American Woodmark by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Broad Run Investment Management LLC now owns 867,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,472,000 after buying an additional 4,929 shares during the period. 91.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About American Woodmark



American Woodmark Corporation manufactures and distributes kitchen, bath, office, home organization, and hardware products for the remodelling and new home construction markets in the United States. The company offers made-to-order and cash and carry products. It also provides turnkey installation services to its direct builder customers through a network of eight service centers.

