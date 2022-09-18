Analysts Set Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ) PT at $34.50

Shares of Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $34.50.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on CUZ shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Cousins Properties in a report on Thursday, June 30th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Cousins Properties from $48.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Cousins Properties from $33.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 30th. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Cousins Properties from $41.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Cousins Properties from $38.00 to $33.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 30th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in Cousins Properties in the 4th quarter valued at $8,454,000. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in Cousins Properties by 56.7% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 489,951 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $19,740,000 after purchasing an additional 177,201 shares during the period. Liberty Mutual Group Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Cousins Properties in the 1st quarter valued at $3,935,000. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV boosted its holdings in Cousins Properties by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 15,378 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $619,000 after purchasing an additional 1,126 shares during the period. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its holdings in Cousins Properties by 103.6% in the 1st quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 18,601 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $749,000 after purchasing an additional 9,467 shares during the period. 95.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CUZ stock opened at $26.87 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.07 billion, a PE ratio of 14.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s 50-day moving average is $28.90 and its 200-day moving average is $33.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. Cousins Properties has a 1 year low of $26.33 and a 1 year high of $42.41.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 6th were issued a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.76%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 5th. Cousins Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.37%.

About Cousins Properties

Cousins Properties is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company, based in Atlanta, GA and acting through its operating partnership, Cousins Properties LP, primarily invests in Class A office towers located in high-growth Sun Belt markets. Founded in 1958, Cousins creates shareholder value through its extensive expertise in the development, acquisition, leasing and management of high-quality real estate assets.

