Analysts Set DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) Price Target at $115.23

Shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seventeen analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $115.23.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on DXCM. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of DexCom from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 29th. BTIG Research dropped their target price on shares of DexCom from $135.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of DexCom in a report on Friday, July 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $105.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of DexCom from $131.00 to $105.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of DexCom from $144.00 to $102.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th.

DexCom stock opened at $90.09 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.30, a current ratio of 4.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $85.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $91.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 187.69, a PEG ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 1.03. DexCom has a 52-week low of $66.89 and a 52-week high of $164.86.

DexCom ( NASDAQ:DXCM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The medical device company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $696.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $709.33 million. DexCom had a return on equity of 11.79% and a net margin of 7.47%. The company’s revenue was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.19 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that DexCom will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current year.

In other DexCom news, Director Steven Robert Pacelli sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.07, for a total value of $83,070.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 138,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,521,809. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders have sold 3,000 shares of company stock worth $239,830 over the last 90 days. 0.41% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in DexCom in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in DexCom in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its position in DexCom by 85.0% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 74 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Bivin & Associates Inc. grew its position in DexCom by 125.0% in the first quarter. Bivin & Associates Inc. now owns 90 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American National Bank grew its position in DexCom by 33.8% in the first quarter. American National Bank now owns 91 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.34% of the company’s stock.

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company provides its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include DexCom G6, an integrated CGM system for diabetes management; Dexcom Real-Time API, which enables invited third-party developers to integrate real-time CGM data into their digital health applications and devices; Dexcom ONE, that is designed to replace finger stick blood glucose testing for diabetes treatment decisions; and Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system.

